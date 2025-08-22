Global Women Unite: Building Future Peacekeepers at UNWMOC-2025

India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, engaged with women officers from 15 countries at the United Nations Women Military Officers Course (UNWMOC-2025) in New Delhi. The event, running from August 18 to 29, aims to fortify the capabilities of women military personnel for impactful roles in multidimensional UN missions.

Speaking at South Block, Singh highlighted India's leading role in UN peacekeeping, advocating for increased female participation. He stated, 'We are fostering an environment where women can thrive in leadership positions within our Armed Forces and peacekeeping units.' The minister pledged to cooperate with the UN and global partners to propel gender parity and inclusive leadership forward.

Participants from diverse nations including Armenia, Egypt, and Kenya contribute to this dynamic, international training environment. Singh lauded the officers as harbingers of global peace and security, emphasizing their crucial role in transforming peacekeeping through diversity. The Defence Minister also launched the 'Blue Helmet Odyssey: 75 Years of Indian Peacekeeping,' celebrating India's longstanding contribution to UN efforts.

