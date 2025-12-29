Left Menu

Empowering Tamil Women: DMK's Quest for Gender Equality

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasizes DMK's commitment to women's empowerment, linking it to the party's political success. He criticized the BJP's Women's Reservation Act and highlighted DMK's initiatives like local body reservations and welfare schemes. Stalin celebrated the historic role of women in the Dravidian movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-12-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 21:36 IST
M K Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin hailed DMK's policies for empowering women and bolstering the party's chances of returning to power. Speaking at the 'Victorious Tamil Women' conference, he highlighted the Dravidian revolution's impact on women's liberation and urged the party cadre to uphold equality and social justice.

Stalin criticized the BJP-led government's Women's Reservation Act for 'unnecessary conditions' and uncertainty in implementation, contrasting it with DMK's 50% women's reservation in local bodies and advocacy for 33% reservations in Parliament and state Assemblies. The CM also reiterated his commitment to women-centric governance through initiatives like the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam' and 'Magalir Vidiyal Payanam'.

Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin remarked on the impressive turnout at the event, attributing it to DMK's popularity among women, and highlighted historic female contributions to the Dravidian movement. MP Kanimozhi refuted opposition claims of unsafe conditions for women under DMK rule, citing efficient response to incidents in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

