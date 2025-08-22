Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu Seeks Financial Boost for Andhra Pradesh from Centre

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to request additional funds for capital projects and incentives. Emphasizing ongoing development, he discussed the Purvodaya scheme's benefits for his state. Naidu further expressed support for NDA's Vice Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan during his Delhi visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 18:46 IST
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's recent visit to New Delhi turned the spotlight on the state's pressing financial needs. On Friday, Naidu met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with a request for additional financial backing from the central government. This request includes a Rs 5,000 crore allocation aimed at fulfilling pending capital projects within the state.

The memorandum submitted by Naidu further sought approval for the state's proposals regarding the disbursement of Rs 250 crore under the Single Nodal Agency (SNA Sparsh) incentive scheme for the fiscal year 2024-25. With Rs 2,010 crore already received under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, he voiced the importance of the Purvodaya scheme for the integrated development of eastern states, urging swift action in finalizing its implementation.

On the political front, Naidu, alongside TDP MPs, met with NDA's Vice Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan in the capital. Lauding the choice, he firmly expressed support, stating Radhakrishnan as an exemplary candidate with patriotic zeal. With the Vice Presidential election set for September 9, Naidu reiterated the alliance's unity and standing within the NDA government framework. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

