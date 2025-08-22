Left Menu

Empowering Women: Maharashtra's Roadmap to Gender Equality by 2047

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the importance of women's participation in social and economic progress at the 'Shakti Samvad' conference. The state government is committed to policy changes for women's holistic development and implementing various schemes. Discussions on gender equality and safety were highlighted as pivotal to societal advancement.

In a significant push towards enhancing gender equality, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis underscored the essential role of women in social and economic advancement, targeting a 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047'.

Speaking at the 'Shakti Samvad' conference, organized by the National and Maharashtra State Commissions for Women, Fadnavis pledged to initiate policy changes for women's holistic development.

He highlighted ongoing schemes like 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' and 'Lakhpati Didi', aiming at financial independence for women, while emphasizing the need to eliminate gender discrimination and support women against rising digital threats and crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

