Monsoon Mayhem in Himachal Pradesh: Roads Blocked, Lives Lost, and Economic Ruin

Himachal Pradesh is grappling with devastating monsoon rains that have caused widespread disruption. According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 316 roads, including the National Highway-305, are blocked, and numerous electrical transformers and water supply schemes are affected. The state's monsoon death toll stands at 295, primarily from landslides, flash floods, and other rain-related incidents.

The SDMA's latest utility status report highlights Kullu district as particularly hard-hit, with 105 roads impassable. Mandi and Kangra followed with closures, while NH-305 remains shut, exacerbating the crisis. Power outages have hit Kullu hardest, and water supply disruptions are extensive. Restoration efforts are ongoing but challenged by continued rainfall and landslides.

The authority has urged residents to avoid non-essential travel, especially in areas prone to landslides. An analysis reveals varied causes for rain-related deaths, including landslides, cloudbursts, and fatalities due to drowning and electrocution. Economic losses are substantial, with damage to infrastructure and agriculture. As rain persists, authorities warn of further risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)