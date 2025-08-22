French Wine Faces Tariff Hurdle in U.S. Market

French wine and spirits producers are preparing for a new economic challenge as a 15% tariff on their exports to the United States is set to be implemented. Despite the European Commission's efforts, these goods have not been exempted from the baseline rate affecting many European products, creating significant concern within the industry.

The absence of a preferential tariff rate, alongside unfavorable exchange rates, could result in a loss of approximately 1 billion euros in annual sales revenue. Gabriel Picard, president of the French federation of wine and spirits exporters, expressed his disappointment over this development, which threatens a key export sector.

The U.S. market, significant for products like champagne, which represents a substantial portion of exports by volume and value, faces potential price increases that could affect consumer demand. Producers, aiming to maintain their leading position, are exploring pricing flexibility to counterbalance the economic pressure.

