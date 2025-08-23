Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath: Championing Swift and Accessible Justice in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the necessity of accessible and swift justice for achieving good governance at the 42nd conference of Uttar Pradesh Judicial Services Association. He lauded Allahabad High Court's strength and announced a Rs 50 crore fund for judicial development, emphasizing collective progress for national advancement.

Updated: 23-08-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 14:09 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, highlighted the necessity of ensuring justice is both accessible and swiftly delivered to reach the goal of good governance. Speaking at the 42nd Uttar Pradesh Judicial Services Association conference, he praised the Allahabad High Court as the nation's largest in terms of sanctioned judges and active workforce.

Adityanath acknowledged the Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service Association for its numerous achievements over 102 years, asserting that their unity and efficiency are sources of pride. He emphasized that progress at every level, from districts to the state, contributes to a developed India, echoing Prime Minister Modi's vision of national unity and development.

The Chief Minister also announced a Rs 50 crore corpus fund aimed at bolstering the association's work. In another event, Adityanath honored former CM Kalyan Singh, lauding his contributions to good governance, rule of law, and the balance of heritage and development during his tenure.

