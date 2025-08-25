HUDCO Aims to Raise Rs 3,000 Crore Through Non-Convertible Debentures

In a strategic financial move, the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) is set to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through non-convertible debentures. This initiative follows a prior approval by the Board of Directors to raise up to Rs 65,000 crore in the 2025-26 fiscal year.

On August 29, 2025, HUDCO's Bond Allotment Committee is slated to approve the issuance of these NCDs, each carrying a face value of Rs 1 lakh. The debentures will be unsecured, taxable, redeemable, and non-cumulative, aggregating to a significant Rs 3,000 crore.

Notably, HUDCO, a leading public sector enterprise in housing and infrastructure, recently reported a 13% rise in consolidated net profit, achieving Rs 630.23 crore for the first quarter. With increased total income and a declared interim dividend, HUDCO continues to underscore its robust financial health.

