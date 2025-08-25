Controversial Constitutional Bill Sparks Political Showdown in India

In a heated political climate, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's introduction of the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill has sparked significant controversy. The proposed legislation, which mandates the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and other ministers if they are detained for 30 consecutive days on serious criminal charges, has been met with accusations of political maneuvering aimed at destabilizing opposition parties, notably by Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

Warring vehemently denounced the bill, arguing that its sole purpose is to target and weaken the opposition, rather than to genuinely address issues of public concern. Highlighting the potential consequences, Warring claimed the bill could be used to orchestrate strategic detentions of political rivals, thereby forcing resignations and causing disruptions in governance at the state and national levels.

Contrastingly, Amit Shah defended the bill, asserting its focus on maintaining 'constitutional morality' and ensuring public trust in governance. Shah expressed confidence in the bill's approval, despite intense criticism, and emphasized its applicability to all political leaders, including those from the ruling party. The proposed amendment is currently under review by a 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee, before proceeding to vote.

