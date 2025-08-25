European Markets Tumble Amid Mixed Global Signals

European markets ended the day lower on Monday, erasing gains from the previous session that had been sparked by hopes of U.S. monetary policy easing. The pan-European STOXX 600 index saw a 0.4% decline, marking its worst performance in over three weeks, despite being just 1% away from record highs.

The drop followed comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who had pointed to a possible interest rate cut, citing threats to the job market. German DAX declined by 0.4%, while France's CAC 40 saw a significant 1.6% drop. Meanwhile, the UK market remained closed due to a public holiday.

Among the notable stock movements, JDE Peet's saw a 17.5% increase following a buyout deal by Keurig Dr Pepper. In contrast, Orsted experienced a record 16.4% drop after the U.S. halted its renewable project. Investors are watching closely as discussions on interest rates and corporate deals continue to evolve.