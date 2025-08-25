Left Menu

European Markets Tumble Amid Mixed Global Signals

European markets dipped on Monday as optimism from potential U.S. monetary easing waned. Pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.4%, with significant downturns in Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40. Notable movements included JDE Peet’s 17.5% rise and Orsted's 16.4% plunge due to paused renewable projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:11 IST
European markets ended the day lower on Monday, erasing gains from the previous session that had been sparked by hopes of U.S. monetary policy easing. The pan-European STOXX 600 index saw a 0.4% decline, marking its worst performance in over three weeks, despite being just 1% away from record highs.

The drop followed comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who had pointed to a possible interest rate cut, citing threats to the job market. German DAX declined by 0.4%, while France's CAC 40 saw a significant 1.6% drop. Meanwhile, the UK market remained closed due to a public holiday.

Among the notable stock movements, JDE Peet's saw a 17.5% increase following a buyout deal by Keurig Dr Pepper. In contrast, Orsted experienced a record 16.4% drop after the U.S. halted its renewable project. Investors are watching closely as discussions on interest rates and corporate deals continue to evolve.

