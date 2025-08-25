Russia Bolsters Reserve Capacity Amid Fuel Shortages
Russia's energy ministry and oil companies are collaborating to enhance reserve capacity for refineries to address gasoline shortages reported in Russian regions and controlled parts of Ukraine. The shortages are attributed to increased attacks on oil refineries by Ukraine and a seasonal rise in fuel demand.
In response to escalating gasoline shortages, Russia's energy ministry, alongside major oil companies, is striving to augment its reserve capacity aimed at boosting refinery output, according to Interfax News Agency citing unnamed sources.
The shortages are increasingly felt across multiple Russian regions and areas within Ukraine under Russian control. This development follows heightened Ukrainian attacks on key Russian oil refineries and coincides with a typical seasonal surge in fuel demand, contributing to the scarcity.
Efforts to stabilize the situation continue, as authorities seek to mitigate the impact of decreased refinery production and prevent further disruptions in the energy supply chain.
