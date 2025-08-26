Stock Markets React to Fed Rate Speculation as Global Indices Dip
Major stock indexes fell on Monday following previous gains attributed to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's signaling of a potential interest rate cut in September. Key economic data and future inflation readings may influence Fed decisions. Currently, U.S. Treasury yields and the stock market continue to fluctuate.
Global stock indices mostly fell on Monday, reversing previous gains made after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested a possible rate cut in September. The dollar strengthened, while U.S. Treasury yields rose, reflecting investor optimism about a rate cut despite uncertain economic signals.
Major brokerages now anticipate a 25-basis-point reduction, with Fed funds futures traders assigning an 84% likelihood to a September cut. Spartan Capital Securities' chief market economist, Peter Cardillo, noted that while a rate cut is probable, the extent and timing remain dependent on upcoming economic indicators, especially this week's PCE price inflation index data.
In other market movements, the Dow and S&P 500 fell, as MSCI's global stock gauge declined. Meanwhile, oil prices rose amid prolonged Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations, and gold experienced a slight drop. European exchanges saw diminished activity due to a UK market holiday, and the European Central Bank is expected to maintain its rates unchanged for now.
(With inputs from agencies.)
