RSS Marks 100 Years with Global Outreach and Dialogues

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, launching a series of events nationwide to mark the milestone. Leading the celebrations, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat commenced the activities with a lecture series at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, from August 26 to August 28.

The series, themed '100 Years of RSS Journey: New Horizons,' aims to clarify the organization's philosophy and dispel misconceptions. Diverse groups, including diplomats and influencers, will participate, sharing insights from fields such as art, sports, and politics in 17 main groups and 138 sub-categories. An audience of around 2,000 is anticipated.

Invitations have been extended to embassies worldwide, except Pakistan and Bangladesh, reaching out to minority communities and political leaders beyond the BJP. Bhagwat is also set to present lectures in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai as the centenary celebrations continue across the country, furthering international engagement and dialogue.