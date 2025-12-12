Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy paid a visit to the embattled town of Kupiansk on the eastern front lines on Friday. His visit aimed to highlight the significant relationship between military triumphs and diplomatic progress.

In footage shared from the scene, Zelenskiy, donned in a bulletproof vest, stood before the town's entrance, underscoring the crucial nature of battlefield success in strengthening Ukraine's negotiating position on the international stage.

The Ukrainian leader's presence serves as a symbolic gesture, reinforcing the notion that ground victories are key to securing diplomatic achievements for Kyiv amidst ongoing tensions with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)