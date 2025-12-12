International Dialogues: Shehbaz Sharif's Dynamic Diplomacy

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held talks and informal meetings with global leaders, including Russia's Vladimir Putin, in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan's capital. The gatherings took place during the International Forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust, state media reported.

No official meeting between Shehbaz and Putin was confirmed, but a detailed conversation occurred with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The dialogue focused on enhancing cooperation in political, energy, economic, defense, and investment areas, reflecting the countries' mutual interests.

Shehbaz's schedule also included discussions with Iran's Massoud Pezeshkian, emphasizing bilateral trade enhancement, border security, and the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul railway corridor. Regional security, especially concerning Afghanistan and Gaza, were significant points of discussion with both leaders expressing their perspectives on these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)