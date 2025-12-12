Belarus' authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, hosted a US envoy in Minsk, seeking to mend strained ties with Western nations. Talks, continuing into Saturday, represent efforts to rehabilitate Belarus' isolation, despite lingering criticism over its human rights record.

Lukashenko's meeting follows the release of over 430 political prisoners since July 2024, viewed as an olive branch to the West. The diplomatic thaw aims to alleviate years of sanctions and lateral pressures from Western powers, exacerbated by Belarus' alignment with Russia and its involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

The journey to reestablish connections with the West coincides with the return of Donald Trump to the White House, prompting further prisoner releases. However, human rights advocates highlight continuous crackdowns on dissent, with roughly 1,200 political prisoners still behind bars, emphasizing the ongoing suppression under Lukashenko's regime.

