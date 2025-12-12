Left Menu

Lukashenko's Diplomacy Dance: Belarus' Reach for Western Relations

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko met with a US envoy in Minsk, eyeing improved relations with the West. Despite releasing political prisoners and seeking diplomatic engagement, Belarus continues to face criticism for its human rights record and remains under Western sanctions. Lukashenko's rule, marked by a crackdown on dissent, persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Minsk | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:42 IST
Lukashenko's Diplomacy Dance: Belarus' Reach for Western Relations
Lukashenko
  • Country:
  • Belarus

Belarus' authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, hosted a US envoy in Minsk, seeking to mend strained ties with Western nations. Talks, continuing into Saturday, represent efforts to rehabilitate Belarus' isolation, despite lingering criticism over its human rights record.

Lukashenko's meeting follows the release of over 430 political prisoners since July 2024, viewed as an olive branch to the West. The diplomatic thaw aims to alleviate years of sanctions and lateral pressures from Western powers, exacerbated by Belarus' alignment with Russia and its involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

The journey to reestablish connections with the West coincides with the return of Donald Trump to the White House, prompting further prisoner releases. However, human rights advocates highlight continuous crackdowns on dissent, with roughly 1,200 political prisoners still behind bars, emphasizing the ongoing suppression under Lukashenko's regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025