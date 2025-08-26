Federal Involvement in U.S. Defense Sector Sparks Debate
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick defended President Trump's strategy for the federal government to increase its role in American businesses, especially in defense. Lutnick highlighted ongoing discussions regarding the financing of munitions acquisitions and considered the possibility of government participation in defense industries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:19 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has come out in support of President Donald Trump's initiative for expanding the federal government's involvement in American companies, particularly the defense sector.
Lutnick addressed the topic during an interview with CNBC, highlighting extensive discussions around government participation in companies it collaborates with.
The potential for government engagement in defense industries raises questions about financing future munitions acquisitions, marking a significant shift in policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement