Sudarsan Pattnaik's Lemon-Laden Ganesha Shines at Puri Beach for Ganesh Chaturthi
Sudarsan Pattnaik crafts a unique Lord Ganesha sand sculpture with 1500 lemons at Puri beach, Odisha, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative during Ganesh Chaturthi. Celebrations across India see devotees thronging temples and mandals, while Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja continues to draw millions of visitors for darshan.
Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik unveiled a spectacular sand sculpture of Lord Ganesha adorned with 1500 lemons at Puri beach in Odisha, marking the commencement of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. This art installation underscores Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat — an initiative that aims for India's economic self-reliance.
The ten-day festival, known as Ganesh Chaturthi, kicked off with devotees flocking to temples nationwide. Sudarsan Pattnaik told ANI that the lemon sculpture serves as a symbolic blessing from Lord Ganesh, complimenting campaigns like Make in India and Vocal for Local. In other parts of the country, devotees gathered in large numbers at iconic temples, such as Mumbai's Shree Siddhivinayak and Kerala's Ganpati temple.
In a festive fervor across Indian states, devotees in Nagpur, Ahmedabad, and Tiruchirappalli celebrated through prayers, aartis, and culinary traditions, culminating in large gatherings to witness the unveiling of the Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. This legendary idol, a longstanding emblem of faith and artistry, continues to attract millions annually, reinforcing its status as a cultural icon of Mumbai.
