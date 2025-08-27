Ukraine Power Outages: Impact of Russian Attacks

Overnight strikes by Russian forces have plunged more than 100,000 consumers in Ukraine into darkness, according to a statement by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday.

Zelenskiy reported that the assaults targeted energy infrastructure, resulting in significant power outages across Poltava, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions.

As Ukraine grapples with the ongoing conflict, these attacks highlight the vulnerability of its critical energy facilities to external aggression.