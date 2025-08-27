Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Drive Promotes Road Safety

'No Helmet, No Fuel' campaign, running in Uttar Pradesh from September 1-30, aims to boost road safety. District magistrates coordinate the effort involving police, transport, and administration officials. Citizens without helmets will be denied fuel to encourage safe driving practices. Led by the Yogi Government, the drive aligns with the Motor Vehicles Act.

In alignment with the directives of the Yogi Government, a comprehensive road safety campaign titled 'No Helmet, No Fuel' is set to run from September 1 to September 30 across the state of Uttar Pradesh. According to official releases, this initiative, spearheaded by district magistrates and backed by road safety committees, aims to enforce helmet regulations for two-wheeler riders under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The campaign will see a concerted effort from police, transport, revenue, and district administration officials, all working in unison to ensure compliance. Petrol stations will refuse service to individuals not wearing helmets, a move intended to foster road safety awareness rather than to penalize citizens. The Yogi Government has urged the public for full cooperation, emphasizing the initiative's design for public welfare. Mandates from Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, make helmets compulsory for both riders and pillion passengers, while Section 194D outlines penalties for non-compliance.

The Supreme Court's road safety committee has also recommended prioritizing helmet compliance among the states. Uttar Pradesh's 'No Helmet, No Fuel' campaign is focused on encouraging lawful, safe behavior. The Transport Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh reiterated the campaign's public interest nature and its goal of fostering safety habits over punishment. The Department of Food and Civil Supplies is tasked with enabling smooth coordination and monitoring at fuel stations, while the Information and Public Relations department will contribute toraising public awareness.

This initiative represents a collective effort from citizens, the industry, and administrative bodies to significantly reduce fatalities and severe injuries from road accidents. 'No Helmet, No Fuel' emphasizes a commitment to safety rather than a punitive measure. Running with coordination from various government sectors under district magistrates' leadership, the campaign appeals to all citizens, petrol pump operators, and oil companies for cooperation. Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narayan Singh encouraged people to adopt the mantra 'Helmet first, fuel later.' The campaign underscores the importance of wearing a helmet as an essential measure to save lives.

