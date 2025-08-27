Left Menu

Odisha's Kisan Yojana: Boosting Farmer Incomes Through Strategic Schemes

Ahead of Odisha's Nuakhai festival, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi distributed Rs 1,041 crore to over 51 lakh farmers under the CM Kisan Yojana. This aims to support farmers during the Rabi season. The government promises to further increase farmer incomes with strategic initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:48 IST
Odisha's Kisan Yojana: Boosting Farmer Incomes Through Strategic Schemes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial boost to the agrarian community, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi disbursed Rs 1,041 crore to over 51 lakh farmers a day before the Nuakhai festival. The assistance, under the CM Kisan Yojana, provides Rs 2,000 to each beneficiary, primarily small and marginal farmers, aiming to support them during the forthcoming Rabi crop season.

The CM Kisan Yojana, which evolved from the previous KALIA Scheme, has expanded its reach by including an additional 5 lakh farmers this year, as confirmed by an official statement. This initiative marks the third installment since Majhi took office in June 2024. Expressing his commitment, Majhi stated that the BJP government focuses on not just doubling but multiplying farmers' incomes through diversified agricultural practices.

Highlighting the scheme's impact, Majhi noted that eligible farmers have seen a substantial income increase, partly due to additional earnings from higher paddy prices and support under other schemes like PM KISAN and the Subhadra scheme. On Ganesh Puja, the CM furthered his dedication to agricultural development by inaugurating a 'Farmers' Bhawan' and a 'Hostel for Trainees' at the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam govt to scrutinise applications for land transfer between persons of different faiths: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam govt to scrutinise applications for land transfer between persons of d...

 India
2
Rashtriya Lok Morcha Chief Criticizes Opposition's Grand Alliance

Rashtriya Lok Morcha Chief Criticizes Opposition's Grand Alliance

 India
3
Heroic Rescue at Seelampur: Woman Saved from Train Tracks

Heroic Rescue at Seelampur: Woman Saved from Train Tracks

 India
4
Denmark's Apology: Unveiling Greenland's Reproductive Rights Violations

Denmark's Apology: Unveiling Greenland's Reproductive Rights Violations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025