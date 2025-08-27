Odisha's Kisan Yojana: Boosting Farmer Incomes Through Strategic Schemes

In a significant financial boost to the agrarian community, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi disbursed Rs 1,041 crore to over 51 lakh farmers a day before the Nuakhai festival. The assistance, under the CM Kisan Yojana, provides Rs 2,000 to each beneficiary, primarily small and marginal farmers, aiming to support them during the forthcoming Rabi crop season.

The CM Kisan Yojana, which evolved from the previous KALIA Scheme, has expanded its reach by including an additional 5 lakh farmers this year, as confirmed by an official statement. This initiative marks the third installment since Majhi took office in June 2024. Expressing his commitment, Majhi stated that the BJP government focuses on not just doubling but multiplying farmers' incomes through diversified agricultural practices.

Highlighting the scheme's impact, Majhi noted that eligible farmers have seen a substantial income increase, partly due to additional earnings from higher paddy prices and support under other schemes like PM KISAN and the Subhadra scheme. On Ganesh Puja, the CM furthered his dedication to agricultural development by inaugurating a 'Farmers' Bhawan' and a 'Hostel for Trainees' at the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)