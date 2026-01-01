India's Rabi Season Sowing: Promising Prospects
India's wheat sowing for the 2025-26 rabi season is nearly complete, with favorable crop conditions. Wheat has been planted across 32.26 million hectares, with over 73% using climate-resilient seeds. Early sowing suggests a strong wheat harvest, ensuring government program supplies and stable prices.
India is nearing completion of its wheat sowing for the rabi season, with positive reports on crop conditions, Agriculture Commissioner PK Singh confirmed on Thursday.
As of December 29, wheat had been planted over 32.26 million hectares, slightly lower than the previous year's total of 32.8 million hectares. Singh highlighted that over 73% of the areas are using climate-resilient seed varieties, mitigating potential weather issues.
With early sowing credited for the current favorable crop outlook, officials anticipate a strong harvest, which will support government welfare programs by ensuring sufficient supply and stable pricing. The successful output of pulses and oilseeds also suggests reduced reliance on imports.
