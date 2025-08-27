Left Menu

Acme Solar Holdings: A Bright Future with Rs 3,000 Crore Fundraising Plan

Acme Solar Holdings plans to raise Rs 3,000 crore through various equity-linked instruments. The board approved the re-appointment of Shashi Shekhar as Vice-Chairman for one year. The proposals will be discussed at the AGM in September 2025. This move reinforces their positioning in India's renewable energy sector.

New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:58 IST
Acme Solar Holdings is set to bolster its financial resources with a plan to raise Rs 3,000 crore, as approved by the board on Wednesday. The funds will be secured in multiple tranches through permissible equity-linked instruments.

In a strategic decision, the board also re-appointed Shashi Shekhar as Vice-Chairman and Whole-Time Director for an additional one-year term. This decision was aligned with the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The fundraising proposal and leadership confirmation await approval at the upcoming annual general meeting on September 29, 2025. Acme Solar Holdings, with its comprehensive renewable energy portfolio, aims to strengthen its position in India's growing green energy market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

