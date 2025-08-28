Weather Improvements Bring Relief to Jammu & Kashmir After Devastating Landslides

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced that weather conditions have improved in Jammu & Kashmir after severe rains caused widespread destruction. The India Meteorological Department reported a downgrade from a 'Red' to 'Yellow' weather warning, indicating a positive shift for the region on Thursday.

Despite the improvement, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in areas like Jammu, Udhampur, and Doda. Relief operations are in full swing, following a deadly landslide near Vaishno Devi temple that claimed over 30 lives. The disaster occurred as heavy rains triggered the landslide in Katra's Reasi district on Tuesday afternoon.

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, chaired an urgent meeting to coordinate rescue efforts, emphasizing the restoration of essential services. Residents in affected areas, such as Doda, have relocated to safer locations. The Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has committed to repatriating the remains of landslide victims to their families.