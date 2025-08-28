Dasara Festival Debate: Controversy Over Inauguration by Booker Prize-Winning Author

Janata Dal (Secular) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy has sparked a debate by questioning the decision to invite Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara festival in 2025, suggesting that other distinguished figures could have been considered.

Banu Mushtaq, who made history as the first Kannada-language author to win the International Booker Prize for her short story anthology 'Heart Lamp', has been at the center of the controversy. Meanwhile, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, a member of the former Mysore royal family, criticized the Karnataka government's celebration plans as 'deeply disturbing' and unnecessary to justify the religious status of the Chamundeshwari Temple.

Despite opposition, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara and Minister HK Patil stood firm, stating that Dasara is a national festival that represents Karnataka's heritage and cultural diversity, urging critics to avoid politicizing the issue. The leaders emphasized that inviting a celebrated writer like Mushtaq is a positive move and urged the BJP to reconsider its stance.