Karnataka Government Takes Action Against Illegal Constructions in Kogilu

In a significant move against unauthorized constructions, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah detailed the ongoing demolition drive in Kogilu village, near Yelahanka, Bengaluru. On Monday, he revealed that 164 illegally built sheds were demolished after residents were issued notices, emphasizing that these structures were on government-owned land.

"A total of 164 sheds were demolished. Notices were issued to all of them. Despite being informed that this was government land and being asked to vacate, they refused to leave," Siddaramaiah stated. He conveyed that the 15-acre plot was initially allocated by the Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner for a solid waste management project and illegal constructions had encroached upon it.

The Chief Minister pointed to local revenue officials and tehsildars for their involvement in the encroachments, noting that such unauthorized dwellings could not have emerged without their awareness. Instructions have been given to both local revenue officers and corporation officials to address these illegal settlements.

Further, Siddaramaiah assured that corporation officials are instructed to verify the documents of all occupants swiftly. "Genuine beneficiaries should be provided with alternate accommodation," he said. The documentation process aims to move affected families to temporary housing at Byappanahalli, where 1,187 homes await verified residents.

Siddaramaiah stated that those affected will be accommodated in these homes, located about seven kilometers from Kogilu, by January 1. The objective, he affirmed, is to prevent the recurrence of such unauthorized constructions while ensuring humanitarian considerations for displaced residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)