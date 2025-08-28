Switzerland's Pledge: Rebuilding Ukraine Brick by Brick

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter engaged in discussions with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko this Thursday in Bern, focusing on Ukraine's reconstruction and peace processes.

The Swiss government announced plans for 12 projects led by Swiss firms, aimed at rebuilding infrastructure and enhancing public services in Ukraine. Notable participants include Geberit, Divario, and Roche Diagnostics, contributing installations ranging from sanitary facilities to medical laboratories and prefabricated housing.

To support these endeavors, the Swiss government has committed approximately 100 million Swiss francs, demonstrating a strong resolve to aid Ukraine's recovery efforts.