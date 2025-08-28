Left Menu

Switzerland's Pledge: Rebuilding Ukraine Brick by Brick

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko in Bern to discuss peace and Ukraine's reconstruction. Switzerland announced 12 projects involving Swiss companies, focusing on infrastructure, health, and humanitarian efforts, with a funding of around 100 million Swiss francs from the Swiss government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 15:59 IST
Switzerland's Pledge: Rebuilding Ukraine Brick by Brick

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter engaged in discussions with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko this Thursday in Bern, focusing on Ukraine's reconstruction and peace processes.

The Swiss government announced plans for 12 projects led by Swiss firms, aimed at rebuilding infrastructure and enhancing public services in Ukraine. Notable participants include Geberit, Divario, and Roche Diagnostics, contributing installations ranging from sanitary facilities to medical laboratories and prefabricated housing.

To support these endeavors, the Swiss government has committed approximately 100 million Swiss francs, demonstrating a strong resolve to aid Ukraine's recovery efforts.

TRENDING

1
Hisense Unveils Revolutionary UX ULED Series in India

Hisense Unveils Revolutionary UX ULED Series in India

 Global
2
High Stakes: Former Ladbrokes Execs Face Legal Action Over Bribery Charges

High Stakes: Former Ladbrokes Execs Face Legal Action Over Bribery Charges

 Global
3
Urgency in Sambhal: Seeking Safety Amidst Demographic Shifts

Urgency in Sambhal: Seeking Safety Amidst Demographic Shifts

 India
4
Tensions Escalate: UK Summons Russian Ambassador Amid Kyiv Attacks

Tensions Escalate: UK Summons Russian Ambassador Amid Kyiv Attacks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025