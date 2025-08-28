Switzerland's Pledge: Rebuilding Ukraine Brick by Brick
Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko in Bern to discuss peace and Ukraine's reconstruction. Switzerland announced 12 projects involving Swiss companies, focusing on infrastructure, health, and humanitarian efforts, with a funding of around 100 million Swiss francs from the Swiss government.
Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter engaged in discussions with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko this Thursday in Bern, focusing on Ukraine's reconstruction and peace processes.
The Swiss government announced plans for 12 projects led by Swiss firms, aimed at rebuilding infrastructure and enhancing public services in Ukraine. Notable participants include Geberit, Divario, and Roche Diagnostics, contributing installations ranging from sanitary facilities to medical laboratories and prefabricated housing.
To support these endeavors, the Swiss government has committed approximately 100 million Swiss francs, demonstrating a strong resolve to aid Ukraine's recovery efforts.