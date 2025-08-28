Left Menu

SEBI Updates Cybersecurity Framework for Regulated Entities

SEBI has clarified that its cybersecurity and cyber resilience framework applies only to systems used for regulated activities. Shared infrastructure will be audited if not covered by another regulator. Guidelines for mobile apps are advisory, while zero-trust principles are encouraged but not mandatory for regulated entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:45 IST
SEBI Updates Cybersecurity Framework for Regulated Entities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued new clarifications regarding its Cybersecurity and Cyber Resilience Framework (CSCRF), specifying that the framework applies solely to systems involved in regulated activities.

In a detailed circular, SEBI outlined that shared infrastructure will also undergo audits unless already supervised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or another recognized authority.

Furthermore, SEBI will accept compliance with RBI or similar cybersecurity regulations if they are equivalent to its standards, a move aimed at simplifying protocols for regulated entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
I am accusing PM of vote chori daily, but why is he maintaining a stoic silence, wonders Rahul Gandhi in Bihar rally.

I am accusing PM of vote chori daily, but why is he maintaining a stoic sile...

 India
2
Highlights and Surprises at the US Open: Day 5 Recap

Highlights and Surprises at the US Open: Day 5 Recap

 Global
3
Jammu's Humanitarian Rail Effort Amid Record Rains

Jammu's Humanitarian Rail Effort Amid Record Rains

 India
4
Brazil's Massive Operation Quasar: Cracking Down on Fuel Sector Fraud

Brazil's Massive Operation Quasar: Cracking Down on Fuel Sector Fraud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025