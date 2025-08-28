SEBI Updates Cybersecurity Framework for Regulated Entities

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued new clarifications regarding its Cybersecurity and Cyber Resilience Framework (CSCRF), specifying that the framework applies solely to systems involved in regulated activities.

In a detailed circular, SEBI outlined that shared infrastructure will also undergo audits unless already supervised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or another recognized authority.

Furthermore, SEBI will accept compliance with RBI or similar cybersecurity regulations if they are equivalent to its standards, a move aimed at simplifying protocols for regulated entities.

