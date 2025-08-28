Left Menu

Empowering Women in Andhra Pradesh through Digital Payments

The Andhra Pradesh government's mission to eliminate poverty in municipal areas has partnered with Paytm to enhance digital financial inclusion. The collaboration focuses on enabling women's Self Help Groups to adopt digital payment solutions, empowering them with secure and reliable transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a decisive step towards fostering digital financial inclusion by partnering with fintech giant Paytm. This initiative is set to transform how women's Self Help Groups (SHGs) in urban areas conduct financial transactions.

Through this collaboration, Paytm will equip SHG members and their families with the tools to make fast, secure, and reliable digital payments. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) underlines a commitment to empower women economically.

Highlighting the partnership's potential, MEPMA Mission Director N Tej Bharath emphasized the importance of digital tools in fostering self-reliance among women. The integration of UPI and QR code payments, along with advanced payment solutions like Paytm soundbox and POS machines, is expected to provide a more seamless financial experience for SHGs. Furthermore, Paytm will offer real-time transaction insights, underscoring a shared vision of upliftment and sustainable livelihoods for women-led enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

