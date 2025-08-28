Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Six Lives in Kasaragod

A Karnataka RTC bus collided with a waiting shed and an autorickshaw in Kasaragod, resulting in six fatalities, including the autorickshaw driver and five passengers. Two individuals waiting at the bus stop sustained critical injuries. Initial reports suggest speeding as a cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:21 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Six Lives in Kasaragod
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic event in Kasaragod, six individuals lost their lives when a Karnataka RTC bus collided with a waiting shed and an autorickshaw. The accident unfolded on Thursday afternoon in the Thalappady area, according to local police reports.

Kasaragod MLA AKM Ashraf verified the fatalities, which included the autorickshaw driver and five passengers. Two others waiting at the bus stop suffered critical injuries and were hospitalized. Several more sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Initial investigations indicate that the bus was speeding, which led to its violent crash into both the waiting shed and the autorickshaw. Among the deceased were Hyder, the autorickshaw driver, aged 47, as well as five individuals from various localities in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi's Landmark Visit to Japan: A New Chapter in Bilateral Ties

PM Modi's Landmark Visit to Japan: A New Chapter in Bilateral Ties

 India
2
Political Turmoil: The Arrest of Imran Khan's Nephews Sparks International Concern

Political Turmoil: The Arrest of Imran Khan's Nephews Sparks International C...

 Pakistan
3
Heroic Rescue Operation Amidst Jammu Floods

Heroic Rescue Operation Amidst Jammu Floods

 India
4
Legal Age Debate: A 'Time Bomb' or Necessary Change?

Legal Age Debate: A 'Time Bomb' or Necessary Change?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025