Tragic Collision Claims Six Lives in Kasaragod

In a tragic event in Kasaragod, six individuals lost their lives when a Karnataka RTC bus collided with a waiting shed and an autorickshaw. The accident unfolded on Thursday afternoon in the Thalappady area, according to local police reports.

Kasaragod MLA AKM Ashraf verified the fatalities, which included the autorickshaw driver and five passengers. Two others waiting at the bus stop suffered critical injuries and were hospitalized. Several more sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Initial investigations indicate that the bus was speeding, which led to its violent crash into both the waiting shed and the autorickshaw. Among the deceased were Hyder, the autorickshaw driver, aged 47, as well as five individuals from various localities in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)