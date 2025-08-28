Left Menu

Punjab CM and Cabinet Pledge Salaries for State's Flood Relief

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, alongside his cabinet and AAP MLAs, has pledged to donate one month's salary to support flood relief efforts in Punjab. The decision underscores a unified effort amidst severe losses due to flooding. Health measures and state-level collaborations are also being prioritized.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant show of solidarity amidst devastating floods, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, accompanied by his entire cabinet and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, announced the donation of their one month's salary to support the state's relief efforts. The Chief Minister emphasized that in these dire times, unity is essential for effective recovery.

Expressing his commitment on social media platform X, CM Mann urged collective support in the face of nature's wrath, declaring that alongside his governmental associates, they are financially contributing to aid flood victims. He assured the affected populace of unwavering government support to overcome this crisis.

Moreover, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh convened a crucial meeting to scale up emergency response efforts, involving key health officials and organizations. Preventive health advisories have been issued, stressing the importance of safety measures to mitigate health risks arising from flood conditions.

