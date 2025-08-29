Tripura Empowers Women: 95% Achieve 'Lakhpati Didi' Status

Chief Minister Professor Dr. Manik Saha announced that 1,08,281 women in Tripura, approximately 95 percent of the targeted group, have achieved 'Lakhpati Didi' status. Dr. Saha addressed the National Workshop on Integrated Farming Cluster for the North Eastern States at Hotel Polo Tower, Agartala.

He emphasized agriculture's critical role in India's economy and the livelihoods of rural households. The Integrated Farming Cluster (IFC) strategy, designed to bolster women's self-help groups, is part of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission by the Ministry of Rural Development.

Dr. Saha mentioned that Tripura has initiated 80 Integrated Farming Clusters with an investment of Rs 32 crore, launched on August 2, 2025. This initiative aims to enhance rural communities' income through diversified and intensified livelihood activities. Currently, Tripura hosts 54,113 self-help groups and significant financial support, displaying impressive progress towards regional development.