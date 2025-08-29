Left Menu

Tripura Empowers Women: 95% Achieve 'Lakhpati Didi' Status

In Tripura, 95% of targeted 'Lakhpati Didis' have been achieved under the Integrated Farming Cluster initiative. Led by CM Dr. Manik Saha, the project supports self-help groups through agriculture to enhance women's livelihoods. The move has transformed rural communities and aligned with national development goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 10:05 IST
Tripura Empowers Women: 95% Achieve 'Lakhpati Didi' Status
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Professor Dr. Manik Saha announced that 1,08,281 women in Tripura, approximately 95 percent of the targeted group, have achieved 'Lakhpati Didi' status. Dr. Saha addressed the National Workshop on Integrated Farming Cluster for the North Eastern States at Hotel Polo Tower, Agartala.

He emphasized agriculture's critical role in India's economy and the livelihoods of rural households. The Integrated Farming Cluster (IFC) strategy, designed to bolster women's self-help groups, is part of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission by the Ministry of Rural Development.

Dr. Saha mentioned that Tripura has initiated 80 Integrated Farming Clusters with an investment of Rs 32 crore, launched on August 2, 2025. This initiative aims to enhance rural communities' income through diversified and intensified livelihood activities. Currently, Tripura hosts 54,113 self-help groups and significant financial support, displaying impressive progress towards regional development.

TRENDING

1
Indian Container Cargo Defies Geopolitical Turbulence with Promising Growth

Indian Container Cargo Defies Geopolitical Turbulence with Promising Growth

 India
2
Cultural Unity and Diplomatic Ties: Modi's Enchanting Tokyo Visit

Cultural Unity and Diplomatic Ties: Modi's Enchanting Tokyo Visit

 Japan
3
South Korea's Political Turmoil: Former Leaders Indicted

South Korea's Political Turmoil: Former Leaders Indicted

 South Korea
4
Goa and Odisha CMs Condemn Alleged Remarks Against PM's Mother

Goa and Odisha CMs Condemn Alleged Remarks Against PM's Mother

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025