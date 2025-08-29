Euro Zone 30-Year Bond Yields Witness Significant Monthly Jumps

Euro zone bond yields for 30-year securities recorded some of their largest monthly increases in August, as the long-term debt market faced pressure in developed economies. Investor concerns about the sustainability of high government debt levels have contributed to this trend.

Germany's 30-year bond yield saw an increase of 12 basis points over the month, the largest since March. Meanwhile, in France, yields jumped by 25 basis points, matching similar movements from earlier this year when fiscal policy changes affected the market.

While French bonds steadied after political unease from a potential confidence vote threatened instability, investors watch U.S. PCE price index data closely. This data is crucial in shaping expectations for future Federal Reserve rate cuts in response to inflation.

