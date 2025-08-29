Left Menu

Kerala Faces Financial Turmoil Amid GST Overhaul

The CPI(M) in Kerala expressed grave concerns over the proposed GST revisions, which could result in significant financial losses for the state. With GST on lottery revenue set to increase substantially, the changes may disrupt many livelihoods. Kerala officials plea for reconsideration from the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:47 IST
Kerala Faces Financial Turmoil Amid GST Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala has voiced strong opposition to proposed changes in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure, which they fear could inflict 'massive financial losses' on the state. CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan revealed that financial forecasts suggest the state stands to lose between Rs 8,000 crore and Rs 80,000 crore due to these adjustments.

Govindan specifically criticized the planned hike in GST on lottery revenues, set to rise from 28 percent to a staggering 40 percent. He emphasized that such an increase follows a 350 percent escalation since 2017, posing significant risks to Kerala's financial stability, especially for those relying on lottery income.

Accusing the central government of jeopardizing the state's fiscal health, Govindan mentioned that representatives from affected sectors have approached Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She has assured them of a potential deliberation on this issue in the forthcoming GST Council meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Torrential Rains Paralyze Manali, Tourist Haven under Siege

Torrential Rains Paralyze Manali, Tourist Haven under Siege

 India
2
Jharkhand HC Tackles Waterbody Encroachment

Jharkhand HC Tackles Waterbody Encroachment

 India
3
Dramatic LA Car Chase Ends in Fatal Police Shooting

Dramatic LA Car Chase Ends in Fatal Police Shooting

 Global
4
Supreme Court Presses for Swift Decision on J&K Book Ban Controversy

Supreme Court Presses for Swift Decision on J&K Book Ban Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025