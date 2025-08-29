Kerala Faces Financial Turmoil Amid GST Overhaul

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala has voiced strong opposition to proposed changes in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure, which they fear could inflict 'massive financial losses' on the state. CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan revealed that financial forecasts suggest the state stands to lose between Rs 8,000 crore and Rs 80,000 crore due to these adjustments.

Govindan specifically criticized the planned hike in GST on lottery revenues, set to rise from 28 percent to a staggering 40 percent. He emphasized that such an increase follows a 350 percent escalation since 2017, posing significant risks to Kerala's financial stability, especially for those relying on lottery income.

Accusing the central government of jeopardizing the state's fiscal health, Govindan mentioned that representatives from affected sectors have approached Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She has assured them of a potential deliberation on this issue in the forthcoming GST Council meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)