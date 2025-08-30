Left Menu

Revolution in Polo: Gene-Edited Horses Spark Debate in Argentina

In Argentina, five genetically edited foals bred using CRISPR technology are stirring controversy in the world of polo. Kheiron Biotech claims these horses have enhanced speed potential, yet Argentina’s polo authorities ban them from competition. The debate reflects broader concerns over biotechnology in horse breeding.

In rural Buenos Aires, five seemingly ordinary foals are at the center of a biotechnology debate within the prestigious world of Argentine polo.

Produced by Kheiron Biotech, these are the globe's first genetically edited horses, created by inserting a single DNA sequence via CRISPR technology to optimize their sprinting capabilities. However, Argentina's polo authorities, while leading proponents of reproductive technologies, are resisting the inclusion of gene-edited horses in tournaments.

Despite the potential for enhanced performance, voices within the polo community express apprehension, arguing that such technologies may undermine traditional horse breeding. The Argentinian Polo Association has thus instituted a ban on these innovative equines pending further evaluation.

