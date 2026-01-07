Left Menu

Argentina's Strategic $3 Billion REPO: Strengthening Foreign Currency Reserves

Argentina's central bank has announced a $3 billion REPO with six international banks to bolster foreign reserves ahead of a key debt repayment. This move is part of broader efforts to stabilize the economy, regain access to international credit markets, and address pressure from markets and the IMF.

In a significant financial maneuver, Argentina's central bank revealed a $3 billion repurchase agreement (REPO) with six international banks on Wednesday. This initiative aims to strengthen its foreign currency reserves ahead of an upcoming debt repayment deadline.

The announcement aligns with expectations from analysts, who observed Argentina's recent uptick in efforts to stabilize its economy. The central bank's transaction utilized holdings of 2035 and 2038 BONARES bonds to carry out the deal, as confirmed in their statement.

Despite receiving $4.4 billion in demand, the bank opted not to increase the deal amount, citing strong interest from leading international banks. This decision underscores Argentina's attempts to normalize access to credit markets amid ongoing efforts for macroeconomic stabilization and reducing country risk.

