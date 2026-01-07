Argentina's Strategic $3 Billion REPO: Strengthening Foreign Currency Reserves

In a significant financial maneuver, Argentina's central bank revealed a $3 billion repurchase agreement (REPO) with six international banks on Wednesday. This initiative aims to strengthen its foreign currency reserves ahead of an upcoming debt repayment deadline.

The announcement aligns with expectations from analysts, who observed Argentina's recent uptick in efforts to stabilize its economy. The central bank's transaction utilized holdings of 2035 and 2038 BONARES bonds to carry out the deal, as confirmed in their statement.

Despite receiving $4.4 billion in demand, the bank opted not to increase the deal amount, citing strong interest from leading international banks. This decision underscores Argentina's attempts to normalize access to credit markets amid ongoing efforts for macroeconomic stabilization and reducing country risk.

