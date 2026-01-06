Left Menu

Lexar and Argentina National Football Team Unite in Global Partnership

Lexar has announced a partnership with the Argentina National Football Team, becoming its global storage partner. Mirroring the team's excellence, Lexar introduces co-branded products to enhance memory solutions for fans and professionals. The collaboration underscores a shared commitment to leadership in both football and storage technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lasvegas | Updated: 06-01-2026 11:28 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 11:28 IST
Lexar, a global innovator in memory and storage solutions, has unveiled a strategic global partnership with the Argentina National Football Team. This collaboration aligns Lexar's 30-year legacy of high-performance storage with Argentina's century-long influence in football culture, commemorating both entities' commitment to excellence.

The partnership will manifest through AFA co-branded editions of Lexar's flagship products, including the Air Portable SSD and SL500 Portable SSD, set to launch in mid-2026. These editions are designed to enable fans to securely store personal football memories, reflecting the intersection of football passion and cutting-edge technology.

Lexar's extensive portfolio, renowned for supporting professionals, gamers, and everyday users, will extend to the football community. It includes high-speed, high-resolution solutions for professional sports imaging, elevated gaming performance, and dependable storage for fans. The agreement marks a significant convergence of sports and technology, advancing both domains.

