Lexar and Argentina National Football Team Unite in Global Partnership

Lexar, a global innovator in memory and storage solutions, has unveiled a strategic global partnership with the Argentina National Football Team. This collaboration aligns Lexar's 30-year legacy of high-performance storage with Argentina's century-long influence in football culture, commemorating both entities' commitment to excellence.

The partnership will manifest through AFA co-branded editions of Lexar's flagship products, including the Air Portable SSD and SL500 Portable SSD, set to launch in mid-2026. These editions are designed to enable fans to securely store personal football memories, reflecting the intersection of football passion and cutting-edge technology.

Lexar's extensive portfolio, renowned for supporting professionals, gamers, and everyday users, will extend to the football community. It includes high-speed, high-resolution solutions for professional sports imaging, elevated gaming performance, and dependable storage for fans. The agreement marks a significant convergence of sports and technology, advancing both domains.