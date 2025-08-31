China's Economic Struggles: A Complex Web of Challenges

A persistent decline in China's manufacturing sector extended into August, marking the fifth consecutive month of contraction. Official figures recorded a PMI of 49.4, a marginal uptick from 49.3 in July, yet still below the critical 50-mark that divides economic expansion from contraction.

The country is grappling with multiple economic pressures, including tariffs imposed by the United States, internal property sector challenges, and sluggish domestic demand. These factors pose significant threats to China's ambitious growth goals for 2025.

Although service and construction industries experienced a slight expansion, the broader economy remains under stress. Reports indicate a decline in industrial profits and an unexpected contraction in bank lending, signaling increased pressures for policymakers to introduce further stimulus measures to stabilize the economy.