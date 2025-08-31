Fertiliser Scarcity Sparks Farmers' Protest in Odisha, Government Takes Action

In response to farmer protests over perceived urea shortages in Odisha, the state government took decisive action by closing 30 fertiliser outlets and suspending 62 dealers' licences as part of an enforcement crackdown, according to an official statement released Sunday.

Enforcement teams, comprised of officials from the agriculture, revenue, and police departments, have been deployed at district and block levels to combat black marketing and address concerns about fraudulent fertilisers. Surprise inspections of both retail and wholesale fertiliser points are ongoing across the state.

Authorities rebuffed claims of scarcity, insisting sufficient fertiliser is available and warning farmers against misleading information. An extensive kharif crop plan and a substantial fertiliser supply strategy are in place, with 8.46 lakh metric tonnes already distributed to farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)