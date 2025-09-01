Uttarakhand Braces for Severe Weather: CM Dhami Prepares for Red Alert

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that certain districts are under red and orange weather alerts as issued by the Meteorological Department, making the next 24-48 hours particularly critical. "Some districts are in red alert while others are in orange alert, necessitating close monitoring. Our entire district administration, along with NDRF and SDRF, remains vigilant. We are also closely watching the Nanak Sagar Dam which is currently flowing 5 feet below the danger level," said CM Dhami on Sunday.

In his remarks on relief efforts, CM Dhami informed that immediate assistance is being provided to those whose homes have been impacted by the recent weather conditions, moving them to safer locations. Relief camps have been established aiming to fulfill all basic needs of the affected individuals. "Efforts to reopen blocked roads are ongoing," he added. Dhami has instructed district-level officers to maintain 24/7 readiness in response to the red and orange warnings predicted for most districts in the days ahead.

During a meeting with senior officials, CM Dhami acknowledged the persistent challenges posed by heavy rainfall and the anticipated difficulties in the coming days. He instructed officials to implement necessary steps to ensure public safety, emphasizing special vigilance on travel routes prone to landslides and precautions against potential flooding in low-lying areas. Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman, has been tasked with overseeing the situations from the State Emergency Operations Centre. (ANI)

