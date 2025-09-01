Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Murder of Former Ukrainian Speaker

Ukraine suspects Russian involvement in the murder of former parliamentary speaker Andriy Parubiy. Police chief Ivan Vyhivskyi stated that the crime was not accidental, and those responsible will face justice. Parubiy was killed in Lviv on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 01-09-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 12:31 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities are investigating the murder of former parliamentary speaker Andriy Parubiy, with suspicions falling on Russian involvement. Police chief Ivan Vyhivskyi confirmed on Monday that the crime was premeditated and pledged that those behind it will be brought to justice.

The tragic incident occurred in the western city of Lviv on Saturday, where Parubiy was shot dead. Whilst details remain scant, an investigation is underway to uncover the full scope of the crime and any foreign involvement.

As tensions remain high, Ukrainian officials continue to underscore the gravity of the situation, vowing that perpetrators will be held accountable under the law. Meanwhile, the search for additional evidence and potential suspects continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

