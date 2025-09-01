Tragic Drowning Incident in Gomti River

A tragic incident unfolded near Makdoompur village as a 17-year-old girl named Aastha drowned in the Gomti river on Monday morning. The young resident of Makdoompur went to the river to relieve herself when she accidentally slipped and fell into the waters, according to Shukul Bazar Station House Officer Abhinesh Kumar.

Rapidly responding to the distress call, police and a large crowd of villagers mobilized at the scene. With combined efforts from local residents and divers, Aastha's body was eventually recovered from the river, police reports confirm.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination to ascertain further details, and the police have initiated the necessary legal formalities. The community mourns this heart-rending loss while investigations continue.

