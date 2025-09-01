Left Menu

NTPC Extends Gurdeep Singh's Tenure as CMD

Gurdeep Singh's term as Chairman and Managing Director of NTPC has been extended by one year. The decision, backed by 95.20% of shareholders, follows an ACC recommendation after PESB found no suitable candidates to replace him. Singh will remain in charge until July 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 15:30 IST
Gurdeep Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Power giant NTPC has confirmed the extension of Gurdeep Singh's tenure as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) for an additional year. This decision follows the approval by 95.20% of its shareholders during the recent Annual General Meeting.

The extension was also backed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, which emphasized Singh's invaluable leadership at India's leading power producer. Singh's reappointment was cemented after the Public Enterprise Selection Board did not find any suitable successors among the candidates interviewed.

Singh, whose tenure was initially set to end on July 31, 2025, will now continue leading NTPC until July 31, 2026, ensuring continuity at the helm of the organization. The decision corroborates his significant contribution to NTPC's success and stability.

