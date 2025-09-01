NTPC Extends Gurdeep Singh's Tenure as CMD
Power giant NTPC has confirmed the extension of Gurdeep Singh's tenure as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) for an additional year. This decision follows the approval by 95.20% of its shareholders during the recent Annual General Meeting.
The extension was also backed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, which emphasized Singh's invaluable leadership at India's leading power producer. Singh's reappointment was cemented after the Public Enterprise Selection Board did not find any suitable successors among the candidates interviewed.
Singh, whose tenure was initially set to end on July 31, 2025, will now continue leading NTPC until July 31, 2026, ensuring continuity at the helm of the organization. The decision corroborates his significant contribution to NTPC's success and stability.
