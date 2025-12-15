Left Menu

2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits two accused of arson, rioting charges

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 17:17 IST
2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits two accused of arson, rioting charges
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has acquitted two men who were accused of arson, theft and vandalism in a case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh was hearing the case against Mohammed Farooq and Mohammed Shadab, who were charged with rioting, unlawful assembly, and vandalism of a property in the Chang Bangh area on February 25, 2020.

In an order dated December 9, the judge said, ''I find that there are serious doubts about the credibility of prosecution witness 4 (Assistant Sub-Inspector Sunil), and it will not be prudent to rely upon his sole testimony to hold the accused guilty of the offences for which they have been charged.

''Both the accused are accordingly given the benefit of doubt and are acquitted for all the offences for which they have been charged.'' The court noted that the accused were also identified as part of a mob based on a video clip submitted before the court, but the clip was from February 24, while the complaint against the two referred to the events a day later.

The judge said the complainant's statement fortifies the court's view, as she stated that the police had not prepared the site plan of her house in her presence. ''And even after her sustained cross-examination, this part of her testimony remained unrebutted,'' the judge said.

The FIR was registered at the Dayalpur police station against the two on March 1, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff underpayments

UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff unde...

 Global
3
Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's time in jail

Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's tim...

 Global
4
UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry says

UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry say...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of AI, finance, and energy stability on renewable growth

How AI can reduce defaults and expand financial inclusion in microcredit markets

Immersive AR could shift consumer habits and cut surplus food waste

AI is transforming cybersecurity, but risks are growing just as fast

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025