LenDenClub Group Achieves Rs 34 Crore Profit in FY25

LenDenClub Group has announced a significant financial turnaround, posting a Rs 34 crore profit for the fiscal year ending March 2025. This comes after a challenging previous year, during which the company recorded a Rs 14 crore loss.

The group's consolidated revenue increased by 28%, reaching Rs 236 crore, up from Rs 185 crore in FY24. The company's performance highlights the robustness and adaptability of its diverse business verticals, which include peer-to-peer lending, loan service, and technology solutions.

The technology platform division contributed 20% to the total revenue. LenDenClub has facilitated over Rs 16,000 crore in credit disbursals, with its user base expanding to over 3 crore, solidifying its position in the digital credit space.

(With inputs from agencies.)