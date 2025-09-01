Left Menu

LenDenClub Group Achieves Rs 34 Crore Profit in FY25

LenDenClub Group reported a Rs 34 crore profit for FY25, rebounding from a Rs 14 crore loss in the previous year. The company's revenue rose to Rs 236 crore, showcasing the success of its diverse business areas in P2P lending, loan services, and technology solutions.

New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

LenDenClub Group has announced a significant financial turnaround, posting a Rs 34 crore profit for the fiscal year ending March 2025. This comes after a challenging previous year, during which the company recorded a Rs 14 crore loss.

The group's consolidated revenue increased by 28%, reaching Rs 236 crore, up from Rs 185 crore in FY24. The company's performance highlights the robustness and adaptability of its diverse business verticals, which include peer-to-peer lending, loan service, and technology solutions.

The technology platform division contributed 20% to the total revenue. LenDenClub has facilitated over Rs 16,000 crore in credit disbursals, with its user base expanding to over 3 crore, solidifying its position in the digital credit space.

