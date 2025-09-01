LenDenClub Group Achieves Rs 34 Crore Profit in FY25
LenDenClub Group reported a Rs 34 crore profit for FY25, rebounding from a Rs 14 crore loss in the previous year. The company's revenue rose to Rs 236 crore, showcasing the success of its diverse business areas in P2P lending, loan services, and technology solutions.
- Country:
- India
LenDenClub Group has announced a significant financial turnaround, posting a Rs 34 crore profit for the fiscal year ending March 2025. This comes after a challenging previous year, during which the company recorded a Rs 14 crore loss.
The group's consolidated revenue increased by 28%, reaching Rs 236 crore, up from Rs 185 crore in FY24. The company's performance highlights the robustness and adaptability of its diverse business verticals, which include peer-to-peer lending, loan service, and technology solutions.
The technology platform division contributed 20% to the total revenue. LenDenClub has facilitated over Rs 16,000 crore in credit disbursals, with its user base expanding to over 3 crore, solidifying its position in the digital credit space.
(With inputs from agencies.)