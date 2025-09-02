Left Menu

Empowering Bihar’s Women Entrepreneurs: PM Modi Launches Jeevika Nidhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited, aimed at promoting financial independence among rural women. The initiative seeks to provide affordable loans and reduce reliance on high-interest microfinance institutions, impacting over 20 lakh women in Bihar.

In a move to bolster financial independence among rural women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited. Addressing the public through his official X handle, Modi emphasized the government's commitment to providing ample opportunities for women in Bihar.

Prime Minister Modi announced that at 12:30 PM, he will launch a significant initiative aimed at rural women entrepreneurs via video conferencing. Additionally, a substantial Rs 105 crore will be transferred into the institution's bank account. This move, as per a press release from the Prime Minister's Office, aims to offer accessible funds with affordable interest for Jeevika-associated community members.

Over the years, entrepreneurship among women in Jeevika's self-help groups has flourished, yet reliance on high-interest microfinance institutions has posed challenges. The Jeevika Nidhi is designed to provide a digital-based financial alternative to ensure accessible and lower interest loans, with 12,000 community cadres being equipped with tablets to facilitate digital operations. Witnessed by around 20 lakh women, this initiative is poised to drive entrepreneurship among rural women significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

