SBI's USD Bond Ratings: A Boost from Fitch and S&P

SBI plans to issue US dollar-denominated bonds with a 'BBB-(EXP)' rating from Fitch and a 'BBB' rating from S&P. These bonds are part of SBI's USD 10 billion medium-term notes program. The ratings reflect SBI's strong market position and the robust growth of India's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 13:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-(EXP)' rating to the State Bank of India's upcoming US dollar-denominated bond issuance, highlighting the bank's strong market presence.

Similarly, S&P Global Ratings awarded a 'BBB' rating to the senior unsecured notes proposed by SBI's London branch, aligning with the bank's strategic expansion.

The bond issuance, part of SBI's $10 billion medium-term notes program, underscores the institution's robust credit standing, bolstered by India's economic growth and governmental support, according to agency reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

