ACME Solar Holdings Aims to Raise Rs 3,000 Crore for Renewable Expansion

ACME Solar Holdings announced plans to seek shareholder approval to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore via issuing securities, as detailed in a notice for the annual general meeting on September 29, 2025.

The funds will support the renewable energy firm's growth strategy that includes solar, wind, hybrid, and firm and dispatchable renewable energy projects. Currently holding an operational capacity of 2,890 MW after recent expansions, ACME plans to strategically issue securities in tranches under board discretion.

With a vision to boost its contracted capacity to 10 GW by 2030, the company has secured a recent BESS project and is actively expanding its renewable energy footprint in India.

