Left Menu

ACME Solar Holdings Aims to Raise Rs 3,000 Crore for Renewable Expansion

ACME Solar Holdings is seeking shareholder approval to raise Rs 3,000 crore through securities issuance. The company focuses on renewable energy, planning to expand its portfolio to 10 GW by 2030. With current operations at 2,890 MW, ACME eyes growth through diverse projects including solar, wind, and battery storage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:35 IST
ACME Solar Holdings Aims to Raise Rs 3,000 Crore for Renewable Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ACME Solar Holdings announced plans to seek shareholder approval to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore via issuing securities, as detailed in a notice for the annual general meeting on September 29, 2025.

The funds will support the renewable energy firm's growth strategy that includes solar, wind, hybrid, and firm and dispatchable renewable energy projects. Currently holding an operational capacity of 2,890 MW after recent expansions, ACME plans to strategically issue securities in tranches under board discretion.

With a vision to boost its contracted capacity to 10 GW by 2030, the company has secured a recent BESS project and is actively expanding its renewable energy footprint in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Trade Diplomacy on the Rise: Ambitious Deals with US and EU in Sight

India's Trade Diplomacy on the Rise: Ambitious Deals with US and EU in Sight

 India
2
Maitree-XIV: Strengthening India-Thailand Military Ties

Maitree-XIV: Strengthening India-Thailand Military Ties

 India
3
COP30: From Pledges to Action in Belem

COP30: From Pledges to Action in Belem

 India
4
SJM Urges GST Relief for Beedi and Plastic Waste Industries

SJM Urges GST Relief for Beedi and Plastic Waste Industries

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025