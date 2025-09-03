Historic Conviction: Spanish Jesuit Priests Sentenced in Bolivia Child Abuse Cover-Up
Two Spanish Jesuit priests, Marcos Recolons and Ramon Alaix, have been sentenced to a year in prison each by a Bolivian court. This marks Bolivia's first successful prosecution of high-ranking Catholic Jesuit officials for concealing decades of child sex abuse by a colleague within the church.
The priests, Marcos Recolons and Ramon Alaix, were found guilty of concealing decades of child sex abuse committed by a fellow Jesuit within the church. Their convictions signify a crucial step forward in addressing long-held allegations of abuse and cover-ups within religious institutions.
This case reflects a significant moment in Bolivia's justice system and the wider Catholic community, as it confronts past injustices and strives for accountability from its leaders.
