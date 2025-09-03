Left Menu

Historic Conviction: Spanish Jesuit Priests Sentenced in Bolivia Child Abuse Cover-Up

Two Spanish Jesuit priests, Marcos Recolons and Ramon Alaix, have been sentenced to a year in prison each by a Bolivian court. This marks Bolivia's first successful prosecution of high-ranking Catholic Jesuit officials for concealing decades of child sex abuse by a colleague within the church.

Updated: 03-09-2025 00:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark case, a Bolivian court has handed down a historic ruling, sentencing two Spanish Jesuit priests to a year in prison each. This decision is the first of its kind in Bolivia regarding high-ranking church officials.

The priests, Marcos Recolons and Ramon Alaix, were found guilty of concealing decades of child sex abuse committed by a fellow Jesuit within the church. Their convictions signify a crucial step forward in addressing long-held allegations of abuse and cover-ups within religious institutions.

This case reflects a significant moment in Bolivia's justice system and the wider Catholic community, as it confronts past injustices and strives for accountability from its leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

