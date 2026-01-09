ED Seeks CBI Probe Against Mamata in Alleged Coal Scam Cover-up

Left Menu

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Calcutta High Court to seek a CBI investigation against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The agency alleges that she obstructed a legal search at I-PAC's director's home, seizing documents linked to a money laundering case tied to a coal pilferage scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is appealing to the Calcutta High Court for a CBI investigation against West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The agency contends that Banerjee interfered unlawfully in a legal search operation, seizing significant evidence linked to a money laundering case concerning an alleged coal pilferage scam.

The central agency's petition claims Banerjee, allegedly with police assistance, took incriminating digital devices and documents during a raid at I-PAC director Pratik Jain's home. The ED emphasized the need for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, citing past judgments that mandate CBI involvement when high-profile state figures are implicated.

The ED also urges the court to ensure the retrieval and preservation of all material seized during the raid, emphasizing that these items were critical for their ongoing investigation into the misuse of alleged hawala funds tied to both West Bengal's coal scam and another related Delhi case.

